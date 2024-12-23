Christmas is one festival celebrated all over world: Andhra CM Naidu

Vijayawada, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday said Christmas is one festival which is celebrated all over the world for full month.

The chief minister made the remark during a semi-Christmas celebration organised by the state government.

"Christmas is a festival celebrated in a big way all over the world. The birthday of Jesus Christ is celebrated as Christmas and the grace of the saviour of this world should be on all of us," Naidu said, addressing the celebration.

Naidu said Christians had set up educational institutions even before Independence and gave excellent education imbibing the virtues of love, grace and service, inspired by Jesus Christ, The CM recollected that TDP founder NT Rama Rao had also gone to a Christian educational institution in Guntur -- AC College.

He also reminded the yeoman service rendered by the community through hospitals and called on people to take Christ as an example of simplicity and sacrifice.

Naidu promised that he would set up a Christian Missionaries Properties Development Board and also extend financial aid to the restoration and construction of churches.

He also said that the southern state is beset with severe financial problems and legacy issues.

Though he served as the CM three times earlier, Naidu said he never found it so difficult as now in his fourth stint.

The more he digs, the more he finds erstwhile YSRCP government's debts and flaws, he said. PTI STH VN VN