Christmas-New Year festivities: FDA to carry out surprise checks at eateries, says Zirwal

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will carry out surprise inspections at eateries, bars and restaurants till December 31 in view of Christmas and New Year, Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal has said.

FDA teams have been formed to collect samples of food items to check for adulteration and to ensure compliance with safety norms, he added.

"The focus of inspections will include repurposing of food items, quality of food packaging, lighting conditions in low-lit bars and restaurants, and maintenance standards followed by food-delivery services. Alcohol-serving establishments must ensure the quality of food served at night as routine checks will be intensified during the festive period," the FDA minister said.

"Bars and kitchens must be hygienic. If routine food samples do not meet required standards, strict action will be taken. Small vendors with registration certificates will face compounding penalties for violations, while restaurants may face suspension of licences for mismanagement," he added.

Zirwal also urged customers to report instances of food-service lapses.

"If new government guidelines are issued, inspections will be expanded accordingly," the minister said. PTI MR BNM