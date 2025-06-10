Chromium contamination: NGT raps UP authorities, directs chief secretary to take action

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Pulling up the Uttar Pradesh authorities for a lack of serious efforts in remediating the problems faced by villages facing chromium contamination, the National Green Tribunal has directed the state’s chief secretary to ensure appropriate remedial measures.

In the matter on the chromium dumps at Rania in Kanpur Dehat, Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur Nagar and in Fatehpur district, the green body was considering the issue of the supply of potable water and other purposes to the residents of the affected villages.

In an order dated May 27, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the submissions of the amicus curiae, Advocate Katyayni, on the problems faced by the residents, including inadequate water supply for potable and non-potable purposes; spread of pollution from the dumps; random blood tests of Godhrauli Village in Fatehpur District revealing abnormalities due to presence of heavy metals such as chromium and mercury and lack of testing facilities at district or village level.

"Emergent steps are required to be taken to remediate the problem being faced by the residents. We find that till now, the serious efforts are lacking, and even the provision for an adequate minimum supply of water has not been made, and in our view, authorities should be sensitive to the need and the problems of residents of these villages, and they should take immediate, effective and remedial measures," the NGT said.

Censuring the conduct of the state officials, the tribunal said they probably did not understand the "seriousness of the matter" till now.

The state’s chief secretary, as a result, was directed to examine the issue and ensure appropriate remedial measures aside from ensuring at least a minimum requisite supply of clean water was made available to the residents of the villages.

In addition, the green body asked the authorities to extend all possible medical help to the needy and ensure chromium dumps did not spread in the area, creating a health hazard.

