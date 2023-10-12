Chronology of Batla House encounter case involving Ariz Khan

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events of the 2008 Batla House encounter case in which the Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma but commuted the death penalty imposed on him to life term.

-- Sep 13, 2008: Serial blasts rock New Delhi killing 39 people and injuring 159.

-- Sep 19: Encounter takes place between police and terrorists, FIR lodged.

-- July 3, 2009: Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad declared proclaimed offenders by trial court.

-- Feb 2, 2010: Shahzad Ahmad is arrested from Lucknow.

-- Oct 1: Investigation of the case transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

-- July 30, 2013: Indian Mujahideen terrorist and co- accused Shahzad Ahmad awarded life imprisonment by trial court.

-- February 14, 2018: Ariz Khan arrested after being on the run for a decade.

-- Mar 8, 2021: Ariz Khan convicted of murder and other offences by trial court.

-- Mar 15, 2021: Trial court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan, imposes Rs 11 lakh fine.

-- Jan 10, 2022: HC issues notice to police on appeal by Ariz Khan against the trial court orders of conviction and sentence.

-- Mar 7, 2022: HC issues notice to Khan on the death reference about whether to confirm the capital punishment.

-- Aug 18, 2023: HC reserves its verdict on confirmation of death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan in the case.

--Oct 12, 2023: HC upholds the conviction of Khan for killing decorated police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma but commutes death penalty to life term.