Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy case in which AAP leader Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday: November 2021: Delhi government introduces a new excise policy.

July 2022: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommends a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

August 2022: CBI registers a case in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy and books several individuals.

August 22, 2022: Enforcement Directorate (ED) registers a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

September 2022: Delhi government scraps the excise policy.

March 2023: ED detains the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

October 4, 2023: ED arrests AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

March 15, 2024: ED arrests BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad in the money laundering case.

March 21, 2024: ED arrests Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

April 2: SC grants bail to AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case.