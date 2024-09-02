Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy case involving Vijay Nair

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Following is the timeline of developments in the matter: *Sep 27, 2022: CBI arrests Nair in main corruption case related to Excise policy case.

* November 13, 2022: Enforcement Directorate arrests Nair in a money laundering case stemming from the main excise policy case.

* November 14: Trial court grants bail to Nair in CBI’s main corruption case related to Excise policy.

* July 3, 2023: Delhi HC refuses bail to Nair and other co-accused in the money laundering case.

*Aug 12, 2024: SC seeks a response of ED on bail plea of Nair.

* Sep 2, 2024: SC grants bail to Nair, says liberty is "sacrosanct" and needed to be respected even in cases involving stringent provisions.