Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy cases involving AAP leader Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Following is the timeline of developments in the matter:

February 26, 2023: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests Sisodia for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam".

March 9: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI's FIR.

March 31: Trial court rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI's corruption case.

April 28: Trial court dismisses Sisodia's bail plea in the money-laundering case.

May 30: Delhi HC rejects Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case.

July 3: HC junks Sisodia's bail plea in the money-laundering case.

July 6: Sisodia files bail pleas in both the cases in SC.

October 30: SC denies relief to Sisodia.

April 30, 2024: Trial court again refuses to grant bail to Sisodia.

May 2: Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in both corruption and money laundering cases.

May 21: HC denies bail to Sisodia.

July 16: SC agrees to hear Sisodia's pleas seeking bail, seeks responses from the CBI and the ED.

Aug 6: SC reserves verdict on Sisodia's bail pleas in both cases.

Aug 9: SC grants bail to Sisodia.