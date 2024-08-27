Chronology of events in Delhi excise policy cases involving BRS leader K Kavitha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Following is the timeline of developments in the matter:

March 15, 2024: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrests Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

April 11: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests Kavitha in connection with corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

May 6: Delhi court denies bail in both cases.

May 9: Kavitha moves Delhi HC seeking bail in ED's case.

May 15: Kavitha approaches Delhi HC for bail in corruption case lodged by CBI.

July 1: Delhi HC dismisses Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases.

Aug 12: SC seeks response from CBI and ED on Kavitha's pleas seeking bail.

Aug 27: SC grants bail to Kavitha.