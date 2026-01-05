Delhi riots case timeline behind Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam bail denial

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi riots case in which the Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam:

*February 23, 2020: Riots break out in Northeast Delhi which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

*January 28, 2020: Sharjeel Imam is arrested for speeches made during anti-CAA protests.

*Aug 2020: Imam arrested in larger conspiracy case.

*Sep 2020: Khalid arrested in larger conspiracy case. Other accused were arrested in same year.

*September 16, 2020: Charge sheet filed under relevant provisions of UAPA and IPC against 15 accused.

*November 22, 2020: First supplementary chargesheet filed.

*February 24, 2021: Second supplementary chargesheet filed.

*March 2, 2022: Third supplementary charge sheet filed.

*June 7, 2023: Last chargesheet filed.

2022: Trial court dismisses bail pleas of accused persons.

2022-24: Several accused persons move Delhi High Court against bail rejection orders of trial courts.

July 9: HC reserves order on bail pleas of accused persons.

*September 2, 2025: Delhi High Court rejects bail pleas of Khalid, Imam and other co-accused.

*December 10, 2025: Supreme Court reserves its verdict after concluding hearings.

*December 16-29: Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid for 15 days to attend his sister's wedding.

*Jan 5, 2026: SC denies bail to Khalid and Imam. Grants bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and others.