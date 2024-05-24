Chronology of events in Medha Patkar defamation case

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, in which a court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar: * November 24, 2011: Saxena alleges that Patkar has made derogatory remarks against him on a television channel and issued a defamatory press statement.

* January 2010: Patkar seeks transfer of the criminal defamation case against her outside Gujarat.

* February 6, 2010: Supreme Court transfers the trial of the cross-defamation cases lodged by Patkar and Saxena against each other from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Delhi.

* November 1, 2011: Delhi court frames criminal defamation charges against Patkar.

* April 25, 2024: Court reserves verdict on Saxena's plea.

* May 24, 2024: Delhi court convicts Patkar in the criminal defamation case.

* May 30: Court to hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence. PTI SJK RC