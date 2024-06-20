Chronology of events in money laundering case involving Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in the excise policy-linked money laundering case in which a Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal:

* November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy.

* July 2022: Lt Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of policy.

* August 2022: CBI and Enforcement Directorate register cases in connection with alleged irregularities.

* September 2022: Delhi government scraps excise policy.

* October 30, 2023: ED sends first summons to Kejriwal in money laundering case for appearance on November 2.

* December 2023: ED issues two more summonses to Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 and January 3.

* January 2024: Two more summonses sent to Kejriwal by ED for January 18 and February 2.

* February 3: ED files complaint against Kejriwal before magisterial court for skipping summonses.

* February 7: Magisterial court summons Kejriwal on ED complaint.

* February: ED issues summonses for appearance of Kejriwal on February 19, and March 4.

* March 7: Magisterial court issues summons to Kejriwal on ED's fresh complaint against him for evading summonses.

* March 15: Sessions court refuses to stay proceedings against Kejriwal for skipping summons.

* March 16: Magisterial court grants bail to Kejriwal in ED's complaints against him for skipping summons after he appears before it.

* March 21: Delhi HC refuses to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. ED arrests Kejriwal shortly after.

* March 23: Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging his arrest by ED and trial court order remanding him in agency's custody.

* April 9: HC dismisses Kejriwal's petition against arrest by ED.

* April 10: Kejriwal moves SC challenging HC order upholding his arrest by ED.

* April 15: SC seeks response from ED by April 24 on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest.

* April 24: ED tells SC that Kejriwal led investigating officer through his conduct "to form the satisfaction" that he is guilty of money laundering.

* April 27: Kejriwal tells SC that his "illegal arrest" in case constitutes an unprecedented assault on tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism".

* April 29: SC questions non-appearance of Kejriwal before ED despite repeated summonses for recording of statements and asks if he can challenge arrest on grounds of non-recording of his version.

* May 3: SC says it may consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal in view of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

* May 8: SC says it will pronounce order on interim bail to Kejriwal on May 10.

* May 10: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in Lok Sabha elections, says he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

*May 30: Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking interim bail.

*Jun 1: Court reserves for June 5 order on Kejriwal's interim bail plea.

*Jun 5: Court denies interim bail to Kejriwal on medical grounds.

*Jun 20: Court grants regular bail to Kejriwal.