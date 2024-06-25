Chronology of events in money-laundering case involving Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in which the Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court's order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: * November 2021: Delhi government introduces new excise policy.

* July 2022: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommends a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

* August 2022: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) register cases in connection with the alleged irregularities.

* September 2022: The Delhi government scraps the excise policy.

* October 2023 to March 2024: The ED issues nine summonses to Kejriwal in connection with the money-laundering case.

* March 21: The Delhi High Court refuses to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal on his petition challenging the summonses issued to him. The ED arrests the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader shortly thereafter.

* May 10: The Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, says he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

* June 20: The trial court grants regular bail to Kejriwal.

* June 21: The ED moves the high court challenging the trial court's bail order. The high court issues a notice on the agency's plea, suspends the bail order until pronouncement on the issue of stay.

* June 25: The high court stays the bail granted to Kejriwal by the trial court in the money-laundering case. PTI ADS RC