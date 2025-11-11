Chronology of events in Nithari killings case

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case in which the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli.

* Dec 29, 2006: 16 human skulls, skeletal remains and fragments of clothes stuffed in gunny bags found in drain behind bungalow number D-5 in Noida's Sector 31, adjacent to Nithari village.

* Dec 30, 2006: More skeletons found, five policemen suspended for mishandling probe.

* Jan 11, 2007: CBI takes over investigation.

* Feb 13, 2009: Koli and Pandher awarded death penalty in first Nithari case by Ghaziabad court.

* Feb 12, 2009: Special sessions court in Ghaziabad finds Pandher and Koli guilty of murder of 14-year-old Rimpa Haldar in 2005.

* May 12, 2010: Koli awarded death penalty in second case.

* 2010 to 2012: Koli awarded death penalty in three more cases.

* Jan 16, 2021: Koli awarded death penalty in 12th Nithari case, Pandher acquitted.

* Mar 26, 2021: Koli acquitted by Ghaziabad court in case related to destruction of evidence.

* Oct 16, 2023: Allahabad HC acquits Koli and Pandher. * May 03, 2024: SC issues notice on plea against acquittal of accused.

* Apr 3, 2025: SC commences hearing on appeal.

* Jul 30, 2025: SC rejects 14 appeals against Allahabad HC verdict acquitting accused.

* Oct 7, 2025: SC reserved its verdict on Koli's curative petition challenging his conviction and death sentence in one of the cases.

* Nov 11, 2025: SC allows Koli's curative petition, acquits him in the case.