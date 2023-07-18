Chronology of events in sexual harassment case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Following is the chronology of the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers against outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was granted a two-day interim bail by a court here.

*Apr 23, 2023: Women wrestlers start protest demanding Singh's arrest at Jantar Mantar.

*Apr 25: SC takes note of seven wrestlers' plea, issues notice to Delhi Police.

*Apr 28: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.

*May 4: SC closes case, noting that FIRs are registered. It asks police to provide security to complainant wrestlers.

*May 28: Some complainant wrestlers along with other protesters booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in discharge of duty after they had a scuffle with security personnel.

*June 15: Delhi Police files charge sheet against Singh and Assistant Secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sexual harassment. Police, however, filed a cancellation report in an FIR lodged by a minor wrestler against Singh.

*July 4: A sessions court seeks response from the minor wrestler and her father on the cancellation report.

*July 7: Delhi High Court allows minor wrestler to withdraw her plea seeking court-monitored probe as police filed the cancellation report after investigation.

*July 7: Delhi court takes cognisance of charge sheet and directs Singh and Tomar to appear before it on July 18.

*July 18: Singh and Tomar appear, get interim bail for two days. Court fixes their regular bail pleas for hearing on July 20. PTI MNR SJK SJK ANB ANB