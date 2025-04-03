Chronology of events in West Bengal recruitment scam case

New Delhi: Following is the chronology of events in the West Bengal recruitment scam case in which the Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

*2016: West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) initiates the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test.

*Apr 22, 2024: Calcutta HC annuls appointment of 25,753 teachers, non-teaching staff in West Bengal government sponsored and aided schools. It declares the selection process as "null and void", orders CBI probe.

*Apr 29, 2024: West Bengal moves SC challenging HC order.

SC stays HC order for CBI probe into recruitment scam.

It, however, refuses to stay the HC order cancelling appointments.

*May 7: SC stays HC order invalidating appointments.

*Jul 16: SC grants last opportunity to litigants, including West Bengal govt, to file responses.

*Dec 19: SC commences final hearing, questions state government as to why it created supernumerary posts instead of weeding out black sheep.

*Jan 15, 2025: Some litigants say that annulling all appointments adversely impacted lives and livelihoods of untainted candidates.

*Jan 27: Entire selection process vitiated due to malpractice and the state wanted to "protect" the illegal appointments, say few other litigants.

*Feb 10: SC reserves verdict on 127 pleas, says those who got jobs “wrongly” could be “knocked out”.

*Apr 3: SC annuls appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, orders fresh selection process.