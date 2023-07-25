Chronology of events leading to acquittal of Haryana ex-minister Kanda in Geetika Sharma suicide case

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Following is a timeline of events in which a Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma.

* Aug 4-5, 2012: Geetika Sharma commits suicide * Aug 7: Police call Kanda for questioning * Aug 8: MDLR manager and co-accused Aruna Chadha arrested * Aug 8: Police declares Kanda as absconding * Aug 8: Kanda moves court through lawyer for anticipatory bail * Aug 9: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea; Police issue lookout notice against Kanda, his house raided * Aug 17: Kanda's anticipatory bail application rejected by Delhi HC * Aug 18: Kanda surrenders at Delhi's Ashok Vihar police station * Oct 6: Delhi Police files charge sheet, court takes cognisance * May 10, 2013: Court frames charges against Kanda, Chadha * May 27: Court begins trial * July 25: HC quash charges of rape, unnatural sex against Kanda * Feb 10, 2014: HC grants bail to Chadha * Mar 4: Delhi court grants bail to Kanda * Jul 1, 2023: Delhi court reserves verdict * Jul 25: Delhi court acquits Kanda, Chadha. PTI UK SZM