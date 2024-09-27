CHS conclave highlighted intertwined crisis of climate change, public health: Union health secretary

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Climate and Health Solutions Conclave has illuminated the intertwined crises of climate change and public health, showcasing the power of collective action, Union Health Secretary Aourva Chandra said on Friday.

Addressing the concluding day of the conclave, co-hosted by the Union Health Ministry and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Chandra said the solutions presented in the deep-dive sessions have paved the way for actionable strategies that integrate climate-conscious thinking into health policies.

"As India stands at a critical juncture, we have the opportunity not just to respond to these challenges but to lead the global agenda on climate and health," Chandra said.

The two-day conclave focused on the urgent intersection of climate change and public health in India, convening policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to develop actionable strategies for the health sector in the face of these pressing challenges, the health ministry said in a statement.

During the conclave, various discussions on critical issues, including non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), mental health, nutrition, Climate-Ready Healthcare Human Resources, digital technologies and data were held, it said.

With over 330 participants at the conclave, one of the highlights of second day was a roundtable discussion on "Climate Resilient and Responsive Health Systems and Infrastructure", chaired by representatives from 19 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

This session emphasised the urgent need for adaptive infrastructure capable of withstanding the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.