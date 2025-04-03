Churachandpur DC urges IDPs to have trust in district administration, security forces

Churachandpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Manipur's Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar on Thursday urged residents to place their trust in the district administration and security forces, while assuring full cooperation in maintaining law and order in the region, an official statement said.

Kumar, as part of ongoing relief efforts, made the statement during a visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in relief camps at Sangaikot and Saikot blocks in the district.

During his visit, Kumar listened to the grievances of the IDPs, assuring them of timely assistance.

He encouraged residents to have faith in the district administration and security forces, emphasising the importance of their cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

In addition to inspecting relief camps, Kumar toured villages, schools and health centres in the blocks, engaging with students and staff to ensure that essential services remain accessible to all residents, including IDPs. PTI COR MNB