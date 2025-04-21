Churachandpur internally displaced persons seek Guv held for rehabilitation measures

Imphal, Apr 21 (PTI) A delegation representing internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday requested Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Prasant Kumar Singh to take steps for their rehabilitation.

Naba Ningthoujam of Churachandpur Meitei United Committee (CMUC), a collective of five civil society organisations, said, "Four key demands have been presented to Bhalla. These include government employment opportunities for displaced Meitei families under a skill-based livelihood programme, allocation of 0.04 acres per family—totalling around 80 acres—at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district for temporary shelters, and a long-term rehabilitation plan for their safe return home." Ningthoujam emphasised that the living conditions of the IDPs have deteriorated significantly, and the proposed measures are essential for their "survival, dignity and future rehabilitation." PTI COR MNB