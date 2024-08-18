Church commission warns against misleading campaigns on same sex relationships

Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, apex body of the Catholic Church in the state, on Sunday made it clear that it was not in favour of homosexual relationships and said any other campaigns about them were a "misleading" propaganda by vested interests.

In a Facebook post, the KCBC Jagratha Commission, an official body of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), said that there is no change in the church's stand against Mammootty-starrer "Kathal- The Core", which won the best film award in the recently announced State Film Awards.

The Commission came up with the FB post reaffirming the church's stand on the issue in view of discussions by a section of people on social media after the movie won the coveted award.

The KCBC Vigilance Commission said it had already criticised the movie for presenting and promoting same-sex relationships as natural, citing concerns based on the moral and theological teachings of the Catholic Church.

The Commission, however, made it clear that the Church does not isolate individuals based on their sexual orientation, but embraces a compassionate approach to individuals with different sexual orientations.

A section of people, claimed to be progressive, are spreading widespread misunderstanding in the society that the Catholic church and Pope Francis approve homosexual relationships, it alleged.

The FB post also urged people to guard against the propaganda of those who seek to promote sexual anarchy and perversion under the label of modern and progressive ideologies. PTI LGK SS