Church leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis’ simplicity, deep respect for Indian culture

Kochi, Apr 21 (PTI) Church leaders and the Christian community across Kerala mourned the passing of Pope Francis, remembering him for his simplicity and deep respect for Indian culture and identity.

History's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88.

It was Pope Francis who declared Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal from Kerala as Saints at the Vatican.

He also elevated Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a priest from Changanassery, to the rank of cardinal.

In November last year, he attended an inter-religious conference at the Vatican marking the 100th anniversary of the ‘All Religions Conference’ organised by reformer Sree Narayana Guru in 1924.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Raphael Thattil, said Pope Francis engaged with people with immense love and gentleness, far beyond the pomp of his office. He noted that while the Pope was keen to visit India, health issues prevented the trip.

"When he was elected Pope, he chose the name of Saint Francis of Assisi—a saint who stood for the poor," Thattil said.

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis said Pope Francis deeply respected Indian culture and identity.

"I have personally witnessed his regard for our country. He saw India as a great civilisation deserving recognition,” he said, adding that the Pope’s leadership was truly exceptional.

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews III said the Pope’s passing has left deep sorrow among Christians.

"With his departure, one of the brightest lights in Christian leadership fades. But his vision will continue to inspire the world," he said, recalling his 2023 meeting with the Pope.

"I offer prayers and condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a servant of Christ who bore witness to the Gospel with humility and courage. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and strengthen the Catholic Church in this time of mourning," he posted on Facebook.

Dr Kuriakose Mor Theophilose Metropolitan, Chairman of the Media Cell of the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church, remembered Pope Francis as a "great shepherd of simplicity", adding that his loss is irreplaceable not only for Christians but for all of humanity.

"Pope Francis consistently stood with the poor and marginalised," he said.

Varapuzha Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil echoed similar sentiments: "Simplicity defined the Pope. In his speech and behaviour, he was one among the people—approachable and genuine." "I had the opportunity to work with him in Rome for nearly three years. That time gave me memories I’ll cherish for life," he added.

A special prayer will be held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), the headquarters of the KCBC. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH