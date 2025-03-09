Church turned into temple in Rajasthan village as families return to Hinduism 'willingly'

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) A church at a tribal-dominated village in the Banswara district of Rajasthan was converted into a temple on Sunday with the consecration of a Hindu deity in a peaceful ceremony after several families returned to Hinduism willingly, the church priest said.

According to Banswara Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Garasia, the church priest who will now be the priest of the temple, had converted to Christianity several years back and constructed the church in his Sodla Guda village in Gangadtalai area.

"Around one-and-a-half years ago, he constructed the church on his private land. Today, the said the structure on his private land was made a temple as he again converted to Hinduism," the SP said.

Garasia said most of the families in the village, which is around 70 km from the district headquarters, had converted to Christianity but they have returned to the Hinduism now willingly.

Before the consecration ceremony of lord Bhairav on Sunday, a procession with the idol of the deity was taken out amid the slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

After their return to Hinduism, the villagers unanimously decided to turn the church into a Bhairav temple, following which the structure was painted saffron and the symbol of 'cross' was removed. Hindu religious symbols were also painted on the walls.

Policemen were deployed in the area to ensure that the event took place smoothly.

Gautam Garasia said that now onwards, there will be an 'aarti' of lord Bhairav every morning and evening instead of Sunday prayers.