Churches hold special services, deliver sermons to mark Good Friday

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Christians across the country observed Good Friday with religious fervour while churches held special services and delivered sermons to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday was observed in several states including Christian-majority Mizoram, Kerala, Nagaland, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sent out messages on the occasion.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail." Rijiju said in a post on X, "On this solemn day, I join everyone in remembering the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His life is a timeless call to serve with humility and embrace compassion in our everyday actions. #GoodFriday" In Mizoram, all churches of different Christian denominations, including the Presbyterian Church and Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM) held special services and delivered sermons related to the crucifixion of Christ.

Most local churches marked the occasion with traditional congregational singing or service locally known as "Zaikhawm or Lengkhawm", which is an integral part of the celebration of important Christian days like Christmas, Good Friday and Easter Sunday for the Christian Mizos.

Respective Roman Catholic churches also organised mass and took out Good Friday processions locally known as "Kraws Kawngzawhna" in Aizawl, towns and villages, singing Christian hymns and preaching the gospel to commemorate the passion of Christ and reenactment of the stations of the Cross, which depict the events of Jesus' journey to Calvary and crucifixion.

Christians offered prayers during Good Friday mass at several churches in Delhi, including the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church.

In Lucknow and Kanpur, Christian community members re-enacted the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people on the day.

"May this Good Friday bring you peace, reflection, and renewal. May the resurrection of Jesus bring hope and joy to your heart. May the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness guide us in our journey," Bose said, according to a statement released by the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister in a post on X said, "Good Friday is a day of penance, prayer and sacrifice. May all my Christian brothers and sisters have a blessed day." Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved Rs 30 crore in honoraria for 8,427 pastors for seven months, the government said. The honoraria, amounting to Rs 35,000 for each pastor, cover the months from May to November 2024, according to an official release.

The release also noted that the Andhra Pradesh government announced this decision on the eve of Good Friday, calling it "good news for pastors." The Munambam issue, the ASHA workers protesting for higher honorarium and menace posed by drug mafias found mention in the special prayers on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at various Catholic Churches in Kerala.

The Munambam residents, majority of them Christians, have been agitating for the past several months against the Waqf Board's allegedly unlawful claim on their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

Latin Catholic metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto, in his prayers at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram said the challenge before the believers on this Good Friday was whether they can join the cause of those agitating on various issues -- like Munambam land rights, increased honorarium or protection from wild animal attacks -- and work for them.

Cardinal Cleemis Bava -- the Major Archbishop-catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church -- in his prayers at the St. Mary’s Cathedral here, referred to the menace posed by the drug mafias who were selling drugs at every nook and corner in the state.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Good Friday urged people to take inspiration from the values and ideals of Jesus Christ that inspire people to cherish compassion and kindness.

"Lord Jesus sacrificed his life by giving the message of love, kindness, sacrifice, dedication and humanity. This day of Good Friday gives us the message of love, forgiveness and compassion," Soren posted on X.

"Let us move forward by taking inspiration from the values and ideals of Lord Jesus on this holy day," he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged people to honour the values of sacrifice, compassion and selfless service while observing Good Friday.

"Let us honour the values of sacrifice, compassion, and selfless service. May the day inspire us to uphold peace, empathy and humanity," the CM said in a message on X.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also sent messages to the people on Good Friday.

"I along with Christian sisters and brothers of the state participate in observance of Good Friday with a resolve to move forward on the path of love, compassion and sacrifice shown by Lord Jesus," Kambhampati said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said, "May the solemn occasion of #GoodFriday fill our lives with love, compassion and forgiveness. May the day of sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, harmony and kindness." Christians across Nagaland observed Good Friday with fasting and special prayer services in churches. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said Jesus Christ gave his life on the cross to redeem humanity.

"His selfless act of love offers us forgiveness, unmerited grace and the hope of new and eternal life for all who believe in Him," Rio wrote on X. PTI TEAM KSS KSS