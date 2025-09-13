CI to start process of special summary revision at Nuapada seat from Sep 14

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (PTI) Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Saturday issued a notice for conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Nuapada Assembly Constituency due to an upcoming bye-election, an official statement said.

It said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered an SSR of electoral rolls in Odisha’s Nuapada Assembly Constituency.

The revision will be conducted under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date, the CEO said in a statement.

While it was decided to complete the re-arrangement and modification of polling stations by September 14, the integrated draft electoral roll will be released the next day. The people can file claims and objections from September 15 to September 29.

It said all claims and objections were to be settled by October 7, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 9.

The bye-election in the Nuapada assembly segment was necessitated following the recent demise of sitting BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia. PTI AAM NN