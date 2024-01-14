CIAL announces new services to Kannur, Mysore, Trichy and Tirupati

Kochi, Jan 14 (PTI) In tune with the Kerala government's initiative to bolster air connectivity within the state, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Sunday announced four new routes in collaboration with Alliance Air.

CIAL said the new routes will connect Kochi to Kannur, Mysore, Trichy, and Tirupati.

"As part of the preparations, CIAL has allocated an overnight parking slot at its domestic apron for a new ATR flight, enabling late-night and early morning services to and from Kochi. The commencement of these routes is anticipated by the end of January," CIAL said in a release.

The newly proposed routes by Alliance Air include Kochi to Kannur, Kochi to Mysore, Kochi to Trichy with an extension to Chennai, and Kochi to Mysore with a continuation to Tirupati.

The decision is poised to enhance regional connectivity and provide a significant boost to the travel and tourism sector in the state.

"Building on their existing services, Alliance Air, based in Bangalore, has been successfully operating Kochi to Agatti, Kochi to Salem and Kochi to Bangalore routes. The addition of these routes not only expands the airport's network but also offers travelers increased choices and convenience," CIAL said.

It added that these new routes were in addition to the existing regional services being operated by Indigo to Kannur and Trivandrum.

"The Chief Minister, also the chairman of the company, and the board of directors have outlined a blueprint for CIAL, emphasizing the immediate activation of new routes. These additions underscore the airport's dedication to providing passengers with diverse travel options and promote regional air travel possibilities," S Suhas IAS, the Managing Director of CIAL, said.

The ongoing winter schedule witnesses 1,360 weekly services connecting more than 40 destinations in both international and domestic sectors.

Additionally, the airport operator has recently launched seven mega projects, including the expansion of its international terminal, to accommodate future traffic growth. PTI RRT RRT ROH