CIAL posts record revenue of Rs 1,142 crore and profit of Rs 490 crore in 2024-25 fiscal

Kochi, Sep 27 (PTI) Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has achieved the highest-ever financial results in its history, reporting a revenue of Rs 1,142 crore and a net profit of Rs 489.84 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25, CIAL said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is the chairman of CIAL, chaired the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and said that the company is simultaneously implementing infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,400 crore. “This year has been remarkable for CIAL—not only in terms of financial growth but also operational excellence and passenger satisfaction,” the Chief Minister said.

According to CIAL, during the fiscal 2024–25, it registered the highest-ever revenue and profit in its history, with a total revenue of Rs 1,142 crore and a net profit of Rs 489.84 crore “For the third consecutive year, Kochi Airport handled more than 10 million passengers, and managed 76,068 aircraft movements during this period,” it said.

Large-scale infrastructure projects at CIAL are progressing rapidly. The international terminal expansion is progressing, with 50 per cent of the new apron construction complete and terminal works underway.

“New facilities—including the Import Cargo Terminal, Animal Quarantine Facility, 0484 Aero Lounge, and the Taj Hotel at Kochi Airport—are expected to commence operations shortly. In addition, CIAL has launched CIAL 2.0, a comprehensive program for the full digitisation of airport operations,” the statement said.

According to CIAL, the non-aeronautical initiatives are also progressing at a rapid pace.

A commercial zone aimed at boosting revenue and a Golf Tourism project are under development.

CIAL’s renewable energy achievements, with a total installed capacity of 50 MW, have earned international recognition.

"Excess solar power produced during the day is supplied to the grid, while a battery energy storage system ( BESS) project for nighttime utilisation of solar energy is underway and expected to be commissioned within the current fiscal year," a press release said.

Meanwhile, the green hydrogen production project, implemented in collaboration with BPCL, has entered its final stage. “The growth of the aviation sector will create significant opportunities across employment, tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure development," chief minister added.

The AGM endorsed the Board of Directors’ recommendation of a 50 per cent dividend for the 30,000 shareholders.

The AGM was attended by Minister P Rajeev, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, Managing Director S Suhas, and Company Secretary Saji K George. PTI TBA TBA ADB