CIAL to be hub for multimodal cargo network, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced that a multimodal cargo network integrating air, road, rail, and water routes will be established, with CIAL serving as its primary hub.

He was speaking while inaugurating the plenary session of the International Cargo Business Summit, organised by CIAL in association with FICCI, marking the 25th anniversary of Cochin International Airport Limited's cargo department.

The chief minister inaugurated the event by moving a gear lever on a cockpit model installed on the stage.

Vijayan stated that CIAL is striving to create a business environment favourable to Kerala's economic growth beyond just functioning as an airport.

He noted that CIAL handled over 65,000 metric tonne of cargo in the last financial year, and this is expected to rise to 74,000 tonne in the current fiscal year.

CIAL has provided a 50 per cent dividend to its investors and stands as a model for the entire country through its operations. Construction of three bridges benefiting four panchayats is also underway.

Furthermore, CIAL has begun the process of obtaining certification for handling pharmaceutical products, which will commence immediately upon approval.

In his presidential address, State Industries Minister P Rajeev mentioned that prominent global companies establishing logistics parks near CIAL would allow for greater utilisation of the airport's cargo potential.

He added that the presence of large-scale companies reflects the growth rate of cargo movement in the region.

The chief minister honoured institutions that demonstrated excellence in cargo exports during the ceremony.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas delivered the welcome speech.

