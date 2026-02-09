CIAL to be transformed into complete aviation ecosystem: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that CIAL will be transformed into a complete aviation ecosystem.

He was inaugurating the first phase of the Cochin International Airport Ltd aero park at Nedumbassery.

Vijayan said the second phase of the project, which includes the IT Park, and the third one, which includes the aero city, will also be realised soon.

The CM noted that the success of any development lies in its ability to adapt to changes over time, and that CIAL has succeeded in creating the required airport infrastructure while keeping pace with evolving demands.

Referring to CIAL’s development over the past decade, Vijayan said it stands as a clear example of how sustained development initiatives can transform a region.

"Through CIAL, Kerala has demonstrated to the world that airports can serve as strong drivers of industrial and economic growth," he added.

The aero park has been envisaged as a dedicated zone for aviation-related maintenance, training, and technical support services, the CM said.

He added that the park will function as a centre with all the facilities of a special economic zone.

As part of the aero park, Vijayan inaugurated several new facilities, including the Cochin International Aviation Services Ltd (CIASL) Business Centre, constructed at Rs 30 crore over 40,000 square feet; a Technical Services Facility built at Rs 13 crore to enhance airside operational safety; and India’s largest Aviation Breathing Apparatus Training Gallery, built at Rs 2 crore for training firefighting personnel.

The CM also inaugurated the construction of an aviation pressure-fed firefighting facility (Rs 8 crore) for aviation safety training, and an underwater rescue training facility (Rs 3 crore)—the "first such facility at any airport in India".

Industries Minister P Rajeev, who presided over the function, said CIAL’s development model, anchored in social justice and public welfare, is exemplary.

He added that CIAL became the first airport in India to return to profitability with a strong turnover after overcoming the severe challenges faced by the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, achieved through business diversification.

The minister said Kochi airport has emerged as an institution offering shareholders 50 per cent higher dividends and has also become one of the best models in the country for employee welfare.

He further added that CIAL has played a major role not only in addressing the concerns of those who donated land for the airport but also in the overall development of the region.