CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get Rs 39 crore in interim budget 2024-25

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PSEB) have been allocated Rs 39.44 crore in the interim Budget 2024-25 presented on Thursday.

Advertisment

This allotment is a slight increase of Rs 2.41 crore from Rs 37.03 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for 2023-24.

According to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 39.44 crore has been made to the CIC and PSEB for their establishment-related expenditure.

The government has also slashed funds for the Department of Personnel and Training's propagation of the RTI Act from Rs 3.31 crore allocated in the revised estimates for FY24 to Rs 2.6 crore in the interim Budget. PTI ABS RPA