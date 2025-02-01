CIC, Public Enterprises Selection Board get Rs 42.49 crore in Union Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) have been allocated Rs 42.49 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26 presented on Saturday.

This allotment is a nominal increase of Rs 98 lakh from Rs 41.51 crore earmarked in the revised estimates for 2024-25.

According to the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a provision of Rs 42.49 crore has been made to the CIC and PSEB for their establishment-related expenditure.

The government has also allocated Rs 3 crore for the Department of Personnel and Training's propagation of the RTI Act, Rs 40 lakh more than Rs 2.60 crore allocated in the revised estimates for ongoing fiscal.