CIC pulls up cooperative registrar for depositor's 'untraceable' letters, orders status report

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Central Information Commission (CIC) has not found any merit in the claim of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) that letters sent by a Sahara depositor were "not traceable" because of the relocation of its office, and ordered the authority to submit a status report on the action taken within four weeks.

The case pertains to an RTI application filed by Kewal Krishan Gupta, a retired IFS officer, seeking details of the action taken on multiple letters and orders sent to the CRCS, including orders passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, which granted him a refund of deposits in Sahara cooperative societies.

In its reply, the CRCS stated that the "Letters as mentioned in your application are not traceable in the office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies as the office has been shifted to a new building at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi".

However, the Commission turned down this explanation.

"The Commission did not find any merit in the submission of the respondent that the letters referred to in the RTI application are untraceable due to the shifting of the office complex to a new address," Information Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Jindal said in his order.

While noting that the CRCS had provided general information about the Supreme Court-mandated Sahara refund portal, the CIC said this did not address the specific grievance.

It directed the CPIO to "provide status on the action taken by the respondent on the letters mentioned in the RTI application to the appellant within a period of four weeks".

