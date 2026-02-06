CIC seeks affidavit after Patent Office says 'no record' of SC liaison officers

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Central Information Commission has directed the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks to file an affidavit after it stated that "no information is available on record" regarding the mandatory appointment of liaison officers for the SC employees' welfare.

The issue arose after an RTI applicant sought details of the chief and regional liaison officers, grievance redressal mechanisms and consultative machinery for Scheduled Caste (SC) employees in the Patent Office and Trademarks Registry.

In its reply, the public authority claimed that no such information was available on record.

In the appeal, the applicant pointed out that the Government of India has mandated all departments to appoint liaison officers for the welfare of SC and ST employees, as part of the measures to ensure effective implementation of reservation policies, as well as grievance redressal.

Taking note of the contradiction, Information Commissioner Khushwant Singh Sethi directed the respondent authority to file an affidavit with a categorical statement that "there is no such information available on record with respect to the information sought by the appellant in RTI application".

The Commission ordered that the affidavit be submitted within 15 days and served on the appellant.

It also recorded that the central public information officer failed to respond within the time limit prescribed under the RTI Act and remained absent during the hearing, with the observations forming part of the Commission's order.

According to instructions issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, every government department is required to appoint a liaison officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary, for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The appointee is tasked with ensuring compliance with reservation orders and instructions, monitoring representation of SC, ST, PwD, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) employees, and overseeing the extension of benefits admissible to these categories. PTI MHS PRK PRK