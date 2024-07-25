CIC, two Information Commissioners working in transparency watchdog: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A Chief Information Commissioner and two Information Commissioners are working in the central transparency watchdog, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Commission, mandated to hear appeals and complaints filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners.

"Further, with the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner and two Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission on 06.11.2023, the Commission, presently comprises the Chief Information Commissioner and two Information Commissioners," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said there are 160 sanctioned posts in various categories/grades and as on July 13, 2024, 146 are filled and only 14 are vacant.

"These vacancies arise from time to time on account of retirement, promotion and various other reasons," the minister said.

The Commission has been making regular and continuous efforts to fill the vacancies by placing the vacancy indents with the Staff Selection Commission and issuing advertisement circulars from time to time, he said.

"Filling up of posts is a continuous exercise and no time frame can be indicated for filling up of all vacancies," Singh added.