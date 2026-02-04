CIC upholds denial of records on Himalayan ecosystem mission, DST cites strategic sensitivity

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Review-meeting minutes and detailed project reports related to the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE) can be withheld under the RTI Act, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has said while upholding the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) denial of such information on the ground of strategic, scientific and intellectual property concerns.

In its submissions, the DST said the NMSHE is "one of the key missions" implemented by it under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), a national policy framework that "is reviewed by the highest authority, the Prime Minister's Council on Climate Change (PMCCC), which is chaired by the Prime Minister of India".

The department told the commission that the NMSHE supports research-and-development initiatives related to climate-change science and adaptation for the Himalayan ecosystem, which are "important not only from research perspective but also from India's strategical point of view".

It said the progress of activities under the mission is reviewed by a National Expert Committee, but the minutes of such meetings are not placed in the public domain as they "include policy discussions and interventions along with details of research endeavours which contain third-party information".

From the applicant's side, it was argued during the hearing that the information sought was not furnished and was essential for academic research. The appellant submitted that the material relating to the "NMSHE Year Wise Projects CCP-SPLICE Division should be placed in public domain for the general public".

On the denial of detailed project reports, the DST said these documents contain research and development data carrying intellectual property rights and are exempt under provisions relating to "information including commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property, the disclosure of which would harm the competitive position of a third party".

The CIC, after hearing both sides, said the department had adequately dealt with the RTI queries and that "in the given circumstances, intervention of the commission is not warranted under RTI Act", and disposed of the appeal. PTI MHS ABS RC