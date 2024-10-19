CIC's role important for PM's vision of transparency in govt's working: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Central Information Commission's (CIC) role is important to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transparency and citizen participation in the functioning of the government, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

Advertisment

During a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, who had called on the minister, Singh said it was during the Modi government's tenure that a 24-hour portal service was introduced for the e-filing of RTI applications at any time of the day or night and from anywhere in the country or abroad.

The minister of state for personnel said "the role of the Central Information Commission is important to live up to Prime Minister Modi's vision of transparency and citizen participation in the functioning of the government".

Samariya informed the minister that the CIC has achieved a 100-per cent disposal rate of RTI (appeals and complaints) in the first six months of the current financial year, according to the statement.

Advertisment

The minister applauded the CIC's office for consistently using artificial intelligence to study and analyse the pattern of RTI queries as also for checking the credentials of the applicants, the statement said.

The chief information commissioner also apprised the minister of the consistent use of a hybrid mode -- physical-cum-video conferencing -- introduced in the office of the CIC for hearing and disposing of RTI appeals.

Samariya informed the minister that now, RTI applications can also be filed with the help of a mobile app.

Advertisment

"New technologies have been introduced, leading to the speedy disposal of pending applications. Awareness camps are also being organised to spread awareness about the RTI Act," he added. PTI AKV RC