CID arrest TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala

New Delhi: Telugu Desham Party Saturday said that Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyala.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence." The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

TDP supremo Naidu on Wednesday claimed that he could be arrested sometime soon.

Naidu made these remarks during an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district and alleged that he could even be attacked.

"Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities," Naidu pointing out to YSRCP government said.

To face this kind of "atrocious regime", he called on at least one person from each household to make "sacrifices" for the state and move forward.

The former chief minister asserted that he had lived a steadfast life and claimed that nobody dared to file a suit against him in 45 years, and added that there was no proof or evidence against him.

According to Naidu, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had allegedly filed several cases against him but had failed to cause any damage to him.