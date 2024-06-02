CID, forensic experts from Guwahati to probe Dhakuakhana murder: DGP

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Jun 2 (PTI) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been entrusted to probe the suspected murder of a contractor and local BJP leader in Dhakuakhana in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, whose half-burnt body with the head missing was recovered in a field, a top police officer said on Sunday.

Another officer said foul play is suspected in the case as per prima facie investigation.

The body of Sunil Gogoi, a government contractor and local BJP leader, was found with the head missing and in a half-burnt condition in an open field near his residence on Saturday evening.

Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan said, "It appears to be a case of murder, prima facie. But we cannot say anything more at the moment. Investigating agencies are coming from Guwahati and only then the picture will be clearer." Director General of Police GP Singh, in a post on X, said a team of CID and Forensic Science Laboratory has been sent to Dhakuakhana to take forward the investigation.

"Reference murder at Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - A team of @AssamCid and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with @lakhimpurpolice We shall leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators and bring them to face the justice," he said.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who visited the victim’s residence, also assured of stern action, claiming that there was evidence that Gogoi was killed.

"Visited the residence of late Sunil Gogoi who has been brutally killed by unknown criminals last night. He was a popular and bold leader of BJP. Visited the crime site which bears proof of pre planned ghastly murder," he said.

Pegu added that he has spoken to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the matter and requested him to ensure speedy investigation to nab the culprits. PTI SSG COR SSG RG