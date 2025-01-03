CID must disclose facts in Beed sarpanch's murder, extortion case: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday demanded that the Maharashtra CID must disclose the details coming out in the probe into the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here, Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, reiterated that the trials in both the murder case and the related extortion case, in which Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested, should be conducted outside Beed district.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

Karad surrendered before the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune in connection with the extortion case on December 31, 22 days after the murder. Four persons have been arrested in the murder case.

Advertisment

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "Three accused are still missing, what about them? I have information that the arrested accused may have contacted the absconding men." He further said that the CID should reveal details that have come out during the investigation.

"Karad claims he is not connected with all this. However, the arrested accused have claimed there was a communication (between the company and Karad) about the extortion. Facts will come out only when the three absconding accused are arrested," Danve said.

He demanded that the trial in the murder and the extortion case linked to it be conducted outside Beed.

Advertisment

"Most officers probing the case are from Beed and have political connections. Karad was in the area where the police complaint was initially not being registered. So, I demand that this case out of Beed." PTI AW ARU