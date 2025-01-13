CID officer heading probe to meet slain sarpanch's brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Senior CID officer helming the investigation into Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder will meet his brother Dhananjay Deshmukh on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Advertisment

Deputy Inspector General of Police Basavraj Teli heads the Special Investigation Team of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

He will meet Dhananjay Deshmukh on Tuesday, said Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Dhananjay Deshmukh staged a protest by climbing a water tank in Massajog village alleging that information on the murder investigation was not shared with family members. He had demanded a meeting with Teli.

Advertisment

"Dhananjay Deshmukh had demanded a meeting with the head of the CID's SIT to know the investigation details. We took his (Teli's) appointment. He will come to Massajog on Tuesday. Deshmukh can speak his mind," Kanwat told reporters in Beed.

Beed Police arrested three accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case in ten days as promised to villagers, the police officer recalled.

Altogether seven accused have been arrested in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case while another is absconding. Walmik Karad, an aide of state minister Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in an extortion case allegedly linked to the murder.

Advertisment

Kanwat said the family members of the slain village head had demanded that they be apprised of the progress made in the investigation.

"I can't talk about the probe handled by the CID. I appeal to villagers and family members of Deshmukh that they can clear their doubts during a meeting with Teli," he said.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation suggests that the sarpanch had tried to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region. PTI AW DC NSK