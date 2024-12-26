CID takes over probe into 2 more cases linked to sarpanch murder

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Maharashtra has taken over the investigation into two cases linked to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials said on Thursday.

The CID already took over the probe into the sarpanch murder case on December 12 as per the state government's orders, an official said.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and murdered on December 9.

"While the probe into sarpanch's killing was on, a related case of Rs 2 crore extortion in which Walmik Karad was wanted along with two other accused - Vishnu Chate and Sudarshan Ghule, and another related case of beating up a security guard also has been transferred to the CID for investigation," he said.

After taking over the probe into these three related cases, a team of CID officials on Thursday visited Massajog village to collect information, he said.

The CID has earlier taken three accused persons, identified as Jairam Chate, Mahesh Kedar and Pratik Ghule, into its custody, he said, adding that their remand has been extended till January 6.

The probe agency will also seek the custody of Vishnu Chate, who was arrested by the Beed police and is in their custody till December 27, the official said.

The CID team, under the guidance of the Superintendent of Police-rank officer, is in Kej taluka of Beed since Thursday morning as part of the investigation, he said.

The police earlier said that Vishnu Chate had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in the district and threatened to stop their operations if their demands were not met.

Deshmukh had tried to intervene and stop the extortion due to which he was abducted from his car and taken in another car on December 9. He is alleged to have been tortured and killed by the accused persons following which an FIR was registered against seven persons, they said.

Opposition leaders in the state have claimed that Walmik Karad is a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde who hails from Beed district. PTI DC NP