CID to probe Bengaluru Stadium Stampede that killed 11 people: Govt tells Karnataka HC

Bengaluru, June 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday informed the High Court that the investigation into the stampede in front of Chinnaswamy stadium here, which left 11 people dead, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the CID will be formed to ensure a thorough and independent probe.

The government submitted a status report to the court, confirming that an FIR (Crime No. 123/2025) has been filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — including Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 read with 3(5).

The case has now been formally transferred to the CID, with directions to constitute the SIT for further action, it said.

The High Court, earlier in the day, directed the state government to file a status report on the stampede.

The court, after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, issued notice to the state, and directed it to file a detailed status report by June 10.

Noting that a separate magisterial inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the cause of the stampede and identify any administrative or organisational lapses, the report said the inquiry will be led by the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bangalore City and must be completed within 15 days.

The status report pointed out that an overwhelming crowd of over 2.5 lakh people had gathered around the stadium.

It added that keeping in mind the victory of RCB, to ensure security and bandobast, the Bengaluru city police deployed a total of 1,380 personnel, including senior officers and constables. Additionally, 13 KSRP personnel (each comprising 25 personnel) were deployed to maintain law and order.

The worst congestion was reported at Gates 1, 6, 7, 17 and 21 of the stadium. Adequate medical facilities were provided to all the injured persons —50 of the injured were treated as outpatients and discharged, while six are still receiving care.

In addition to police deployment, the state had stationed three fire engines, two ambulances, two D-SWAT units, a water tanker, a command-and-control vehicle, and four extra KSRP units.

The court was also informed that the post-mortem process for all 11 deceased has been completed, and their bodies have been returned to their families.

It was also informed that the government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each of the deceased’s families, along with full medical coverage for the injured.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has pledged an additional Rs 5 lakh in compensation per deceased, it said. PTI COR KSU ROH