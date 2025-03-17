CIDCO celebrates 55th Foundation Day; its chief reviews airport, NAINA city projects

Thane, Mar 17 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) celebrated its 55th Foundation Day at CIDCO Bhavan on Monday.

The state-run planning authority's vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal reviewed projects underway, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA city, and Mass Housing Scheme.

He said commercial operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport would commence soon, adding the tendering process for Kondhane Dam, crucial for Navi Mumbai and NAINA's water supply, is in its final stages.

He also highlighted CIDCO's participation in the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, where it launched the International Educity and Entertainment Arena projects. PTI COR BNM