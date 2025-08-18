CIDCO launches 'Hirkani Kaksh' for women employees resuming after maternity leave

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has inaugurated a dedicated 'Hirkani Kaksh' at its headquarters aimed at providing a safe, clean, and private environment for women employees resuming after maternity leave, an official said on Monday.

The 'Hirkani Kaksh' is equipped with separate and comfortable breastfeeding space, cradle, toys, clean drinking water, seating arrangements for rest, fans, air conditioning and essential hygiene facilities, he said.

"It was inaugurated on Independence Day. The objective of this initiative is to provide women with physical and mental comfort during their maternity period and to boost their confidence in the workplace," a CIDCO release said. PTI COR BNM