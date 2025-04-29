CIDCO MD reviews Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel link road and housing projects

Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Link Road and the housing scheme near Kharghar railway station.

The proposed four-lane road, stretching approximately 5.49 km, will link the Sion-Panvel Highway near Juinagar railway station to Central Park in Kharghar, drastically reducing travel time and easing congestion.

The corridor includes a tunnel section of about 1.76 km in a hilly terrain.

During the inspection, Singhal assessed the on-ground progress of the tunnel excavation and approach road works, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) stated.

"During this visit, Singhal instructed the concerned officials to complete the work at a faster pace and within the stipulated time," it said.

Cidco said the Kharghar station housing project aligns with its vision to integrate residential developments with major transport hubs, promoting sustainable urban mobility and reducing commute times. PTI COR NSK