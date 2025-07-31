CIDCO mulls sustainable mobility plan for Navi Mumbai and NAINA

Thane, July 31 (PTI) Maharashtra town planning authority, CIDCO, on Thursday said a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) will be formulated for the transit development of Navi Mumbai and the international airport influence notified area (NAINA).

The plan for 2054 and beyond aims to promote a sustainable, inclusive, and efficient transportation policy for one of the country's fastest-growing urban corridors.

"With projects such as Navi Mumbai International Airport, Corporate Park, Aerocity, Edu City, Logistic Park, Medicity, along with residential and industrial growth, traffic volume in Navi Mumbai is set to rise substantially.

"In this backdrop, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan will serve as a guiding framework for CIDCO and other authorities to develop a versatile, inclusive, and future-ready transportation system," Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, stated.

The proposed CMP will adopt a holistic approach, integrating various forms of mobility like public transportation, private vehicles, and non-motorised options such as walking and cycling.

Some of the key objectives of the CMP include ensuring safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable transport for all and creating an integrated transportation network across Navi Mumbai and NAINA.

CIDCO underscored the urgency of a long-term transportation framework as Navi Mumbai prepares for massive infrastructural additions, including Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Metro Line 8 (connecting NMIA to Mumbai International Airport), Panvel-Karjat suburban railway line, Belapur to NMIA Metro Line 1 extension, and corporate and manufacturing hubs across Kharghar, Taloja, and Ulwe.

Currently, Navi Mumbai's infrastructure includes 980 km of roadways, major corridors such as the Thane-Belapur Road, Sion-Panvel Highway, and Palm Beach Road, a 60-km railway network, the Belapur-Pendhar Metro, and bus services.

"The CMP will play a crucial role in identifying gaps in the current transportation network, prioritising investments, and creating a phased roadmap aligned with local and regional mobility needs," CIDCO stated.

The plan is expected to be finalised in phases following consultations with regional stakeholders, transport experts, and urban planners. PTI COR NSK