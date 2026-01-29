CIDCO official, associate held in Navi Mumbai for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

Thane (PTI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 57-year-old official of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and his associate for allegedly taking a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a contractor in Navi Mumbai, the ACB said on Thursday.

The contractor, specialising in society registrations and transfers, had applied for a flat transfer in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area on June 11, 2025.

Despite holding the necessary power of attorney and submitting the application online, the process was stalled.

On January 22, 2026, the contractor filed a complaint with the ACB, alleging that an assistant estate officer of CIDCO had demanded Rs 4 lakh to facilitate the transfer, an official from the anti-graft agency said.

During verification, the ACB found that the officer had reduced the bribe demand to Rs 2 lakh, which was to be collected through an associate, he said.

The ACB laid a trap on Wednesday and caught the associate red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant at a hotel near Nerul railway station. Both the CIDCO officer and the associate were later arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.