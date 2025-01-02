CIDCO razed over 2,100 unauthorised structures in Navi Mumbai in 2024

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Thursday said it razed 2,102 unauthorised structures in different areas of Navi Mumbai and freed more than two lakh square metres of land in 2024.

In a statement, the CIDCO said that it conducted 547 drives and demolished 2,102 structures, including temporary structures, RCC buildings and stalls.

Before initiating the demolitions, CIDCO issued 2,160 notices to the owners of unauthorised structures under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. The reclaimed land holds significant importance as Navi Mumbai continues its transformation into a global hub, it said.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu (MTHL), Ulwe, Coastal Road, Navi Mumbai Metro and CIDCO's housing schemes are either completed or are in advanced stages of development, the statement said. PTI COR NP