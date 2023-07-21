CIDCO sends 600 construction workers to help rescue operations at Irshalwadi

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), an urban planning agency of the Maharashtra government, has sent its fire brigade personnel and 600 labourers for rescue work at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi village, it said on Friday.

At least 21 persons died after the tribal village in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district was hit by a landslide on Wednesday night.

CIDCO immediately sent firemen and 600 labourers from its construction projects to the disaster site, it said in a release. PTI COR KRK