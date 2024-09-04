CIDCO to remove LED lamps for flamingos' sake

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to replace the blinding LED lamps with yellow bulbs on the Nerul Jetty road to reduce light pollution at DPS Flamingo Lake, a sanctuary of the pink migratory birds.

CIDCO, the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, recently floated a tender for this, an official said on Wednesday.

The township along the Thane creek is visited by thousands of migratory flamingos every year and houses a flamingo sanctuary.

Bird enthusiasts and environmental activists had claimed earlier this year that seven flamingos died after crashing into the giant sign board for the passenger water transport terminal as bright lights disoriented the birds.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said another ten birds died this year after apparently getting disoriented due to the lights and absence of food as the DPS Flamingo Lake dried up following the blockage of intertidal water flow.

He welcomed the CIDCO's decision to replace LED lamps.

Hopefully, the lake will be ready to welcome the flamingos during the next flamingo season beginning October, Kumar said.