CIDCO to set up indoor live entertainment arena in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Sunday said it has initiated the process to set up the country's first-of-its-kind "Multi-Purpose Indoor Live Entertainment Arena" in Navi Mumbai.

The government authority released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the project, with documents available online from December 9 and the last submission date set for December 30, 2025, at 5 pm.

The project was part of its mission to position Navi Mumbai as a hub for global entertainment experiences, it said.

The project draws inspiration from international landmarks such as Madison Square Garden (New York) and The O2 Arena (London) and will accommodate 20,000 seated and up to 25,000 standing spectators, CIDCO said.

The venue will host mega concerts, international sports events, cultural festivals, and immersive productions, the authority added. PTI COR KRK